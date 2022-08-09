During the interrogation, the 58-year-old from Leffe told the truth about Alessia Pifferi: how things went

In the last few hours, the statements of the companion of Alessia Pifferi. The man she went to in mid-July, leaving little Diana to die of starvation. In the interrogation, the man told chilling details and reiterated the fact that every time she went to him, she said she had left the child with her sister or the babysitter.

Even during those six days, the 37-year-old introduced herself to Leffe alone:

When she came here, Alessia was always alone, without Diana. I state that I would have liked to see her, but she said that at least so she breathed a little.

Alessia Pifferi and her partner met on a dating site

The 58-year-old explained to investigators that he had met Pifferi on a dating site in 2020. They started dating, until she gave birth to little Diana in the house of her home:

He always lied to me. Alessia never told me that she was expecting a baby girl, I found out the day she gave birth. At my home.

Had suspected she was pregnant, she never had periods and was gaining weight. But every time he tried to face the conversation, Alessia denied it.

For a while they drifted apart, then they are returned to date. Despite the lies and the fact that she had a child with another man.

She told me she didn’t even know she was pregnant. I don’t know who the father is. I can’t really understand how this could have happened. She had told me the baby was with her sister.

A life turned upside down, the 58-year-old from Leffe suddenly found himself under one giant magnifying glass. Since the day of his arrest, he has cut off all communication with his partner.

He is nowhere to be found and Alessia Pifferi keep asking for him. The family also abandoned her after what she did to little Diana.

During the six days away, the two were also returned to Milan, because the man had to take care of business chores. Alessia didn’t even ask him to come through the house, he didn’t want to be exposed and ruin that relationship already in crisis.

The woman stands in the prison of Milan, accused of aggravated murder come on futile reasons.

The investigators are waiting for the milk tests. If it turns out that the Pifferi has sedated little Diana, preventing her from crying and asking for help, will also be accused of premeditation.