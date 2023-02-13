Alessia Pifferi faces a life sentence. The Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office has challenged the woman who abandoned the 18-month-old baby for six days, including premeditation.

The was requested immediate ritewithout a preliminary hearing. It will now be the Gip to decide whether to accept the request of the Milan prosecutor’s office and that of the defence. Alessia Pifferi’s lawyer has made it known that she intends to ask for one psychiatric expertise in prison.

Little Diana died at her home last July after her mother had her left alone at home, just 18 months, for six long days. Without food and water. Yes is went to Leffe to be with the partner, who was in the dark about everything. In fact, he had told the man that he had left his daughter at the beach with her aunt.

In those six days, Alessia Pifferi also returned to Milan to accompany the man in his business affairs. But she didn’t even bother stopping by the house to check on Diana. She justified herself by saying she didn’t want to ruin that relationshipalready made up of ups and downs.

Upon his return, he found the little girl now lifeless.

In the’imputationthe prosecutors write:

Diana was left without assistance and absolutely unable, due to her tender age, to look after herself. Furthermore, without sufficient foodstuffs and in conditions of clear and evident danger to her life, also linked to the high temperatures of the period. All this caused severe dehydration in her minor with derailment of cellular functions with particular reference to the central nervous system and the circulation, culminating in her death.

Alessia Pifferi did not sedate little Diana

After months, the results of the tests carried out on the traces of milk found in little Diana’s bottle also arrived. Exams they gave negative resultAlessia Pifferi did not sedate her baby.

The investigators had the tremendous suspicion after finding in the kitchen, a open flask of En, a potent anxiolytic. Not only that, none of the neighbors, for 6 long days, as she slowly faded away, heard Diana Pifferi cry. However, exams have denied the hypothesis.

Alessia Pifferi now risks a life sentence for premeditated murder.