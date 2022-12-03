She still can’t quite understand what’s going on around her. Cristina Rosi did not understand that her Catherine was extinguished forever

After two years of separation and pain, things were falling into place, one step at a time. Then, life decided to be cruel to this family again. She died forever the little one Catherinedaughter of Cristina Rosi and Gabriele Succi.

Many remember their story, mom was hit by a cardiac arrest while she was pregnant, doctors attempted to save her and her baby with an emergency caesarean delivery. They both reported neurological problems and Cristina Rosi went into a coma.

A few months ago, after two years away, the mother woke up and was able to see and hug her little girl for the first time.

In the last few hours, the very sad news has arrived directly from dad Gabriele who has never abandoned his two loves. Little Catherine is dead.

Cristina Rosi didn’t understand that her little Caterina passed away forever

Gabriele Succi, with a shattered heart, told Fanpage.itthat Christina she does not understand what is happening around her and little does she know that she has lost her special child forever.

On a clinical level, the mother is fine, but she still cannot perceive what is happening around her. It moves to the max on a chair.

In the last period, little Caterina had respiratory problems aggravated and, despite being hospitalized in the Meyer hospital in Florence, it finally opened its little wings and took off.

And since, there are 4 doctors under investigation who have treated Cristina Rosi, after the news of the death of her little girl, as a due act, the prosecutor decided to stop the funeral and proceed with theautopsy examination. The file has therefore become a culpable crime.

The little girl’s body has currently been taken to Siena. After the necessary tests, it will be returned to her father, who will be able to give her his last goodbye.