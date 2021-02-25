He didn’t like being called the last beatnik. Not that he was denying the time, the texts, the friends and the extraordinary longevity that had earned him this title. But because it seemed to him out of proportion with what had driven him to become, before the Beat Generation, and to stay after a great poet.

A voracious young reader

Lawrence Ferlinghetti, who just passed away in San Francisco, was born March 24, 1919 in Yonkers, a suburb of New York. His father and mother had known each other in the amusement park of Coney Island, an encounter he will reinvent by giving it the shape of an automobile collision. His father, an Italian immigrant who abbreviated his name to Ferling, died before his birth. Her mother, Clemence Mendes-Monsanto Ferling, of Franco-Portuguese origin, cannot bear the shock of widowhood and birth. She was interned in a mental hospital before Lawrence was 2 years old. He was raised by a relative who took him to France, to Strasbourg, where he learned French. She later returned to the United States with him and became a governess to a wealthy family, who noticed the child’s exceptional gifts. His adolescence is chaotic, but he remains a voracious reader, passionate about poetry. He managed to enter Chapel Hill University in North Carolina, graduating with a journalism degree. Later, he said that this form of writing had a profound influence on his conception of poetry. We will indeed find a desire to integrate the elements of the real world, a sense of description, portrait, scene.

Artaud, Breton and Prévert

But World War II catches up with the student. He was enlisted in the navy and served as an officer on a submarine hunter. He participates in the Normandy landings and is in Japan, visiting Nagasaki, shortly after the explosion of the atomic bomb. “We can say that this is what made me a pacifist”, he said later. After the war, he resumed his studies at the prestigious Columbia University in New York, and obtained a master’s degree in literature devoted to art theorist John Ruskin. A scholarship awarded to veterans enabled him to enroll at the Sorbonne in 1946 and to defend a thesis in comparative literature. He discovers the surrealist poets, Antonin Artaud and André Breton, whom he will edit, and Jacques Prévert, whom he will translate for the first time into American.

Arrested for posting Ginsberg

In 1951, he crossed the Atlantic again, penniless in his pocket. He has just married Selden Kirby-Smith, whom he met on the boat that took them to Paris. On the advice of the anarchist poet Kenneth Rexroth, another “American in Paris”, who praised him the freedom and literary dynamism of the region, he moved to San Francisco, and made a small living in literary criticism and writing lessons. French. With his friend Peter Martin, they raised $ 500 each and founded, in 1953, City Lights Magazine, a review with the title inspired by Chaplin in full McCarthyism, and especially the bookstore of the same name. The ones we would call the Beat Poets had a house. City Lights Pocket Bookshop, originally specializing in paperbacks, became, not far from Chinatown, a friendly place, where you could “Sit, read for hours without being harassed to buy something”, recalls its founder.

I didn’t live like them. I have never “been on the road”. I was a respectable married man.

Lawrence Ferlinghetti wants to stand out from the beatniks. “I didn’t live like them. I have never “been on the road”. I was a respectable married man ”, he said, with a little coquetry. He saw himself rather as a representative of the Parisian and New York bohemian tradition, even if it meant passing for the last. But his life changes, and the Beat Poets are the heart of it. Poet himself, poet first, when he founded his publishing house in 1955, he released the mythical black and yellow cover with his collection, Pictures of the Gone World. Later it will be A Coney Island of the Mind, autobiographical, documentary and critical collection which, with a million copies, is considered “The most read poetry book since the Divine Comedy by Dante “. Editor of Jack Kerouac, Gregory Corso, Michael McClure, he is arrested for publishing Howl of Allen Ginsberg, prosecuted for obscenity and immorality because of his apology for homosexuality. A trial followed which will mark a milestone and establish the writer’s right to free speech in the name of the First Amendment.

Of all the fights of his time

Rather defining himself as an anarchist, Ferlinghetti, who resumed his original name at that time, was not an individualist. He is involved in all the fights of his time. He opposes Eisenhower, takes part in the “Fair Play for Cuba” action, reports on the riots of blacks in California, and attends the events of May 68. Later, back in Paris, he criticizes the “Very right-handed Sarkozy” and brocade the Manif for all. Published in 1977, his last collection A Far Rockaway of my Heart (1), autobiographical and geographical counterpart of Coney Island, shows his way of associating events, readings, feelings and commitments:

“But I still hear singing

I still hear the voices of the poets

mingled with the screams of prostitutes in old Manhattan

or the songs of birds of Paris

by Baudelaire

that echo in the alleys of history

now renamed. ”