Death of Lady Diana, the Queen was for Placido Domingo, then …

Many years after the tragic death of the lamented woman Lady Diana, new backstories emerge on the funeral that made history, following a tragic car accident of the Princess, together with her boyfriend Dodi al-Fayet to Paris. The revelation about the presence of Elton John the ceremony – reads the Republic – is contained in some secret documents declassified yesterday from the British state archives. He was the archpriest of the abbey of Westminster to personally intervene on Buckingham Palace to ask that Elton John performed a new version of one of his famous songs at the princess’s funeral Diana in September 1997. The Queen was initially against it.

The confidential documents now disclosed – continues Repubblica – indicate that at first Buckingham Palace provided for the funeral only the musical interlude of a young saxophonist, but then, after having invited Elton John, rejected the tenor’s offer Placido Domingo to be the one to sing. The singer’s appearance was one of the most memorable moments of the funeral, watched live on TV by hundreds of millions of people around the world, and the new version of his song, “England’rose”, later sold 33 million copies.

