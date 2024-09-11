The funeral of the head of KVN Maslyakov took place at the Novodevichy Cemetery

The farewell ceremony for the head of KVN, Alexander Maslyakov, took place in the building of “Planet KVN”. The coffin with the body of the TV presenter was sent to the Novodevichy Cemetery, where he was buried next to the announcer Igor Kirillov and the actress Elina Bystritskaya.

Maslyakov died on September 8, he was 82 years old. The cause of death was lung cancer. The TV presenter had been in very poor condition for the last few months – he had difficulty speaking and breathing.

Dozens of famous artists came to say goodbye to Maslyakov

Dozens of famous Russian artists came to say goodbye to Maslyakov, many of them cried and recalled the contribution the deceased made to their lives. Wreaths sent Russian President Vladimir Putin, TV presenter Andrey Malakhov, the KVN team “Kamyzyaki” and others. The ceremony was attended by the performer SHAMAN, head of the Safe Internet League Ekaterina Mizulina, comedians and showmen Denis Dorokhov, Garik Martirosyan, Alexander Revva, Elena Borshcheva, Dmitry Khrustalev, TV presenter Leonid Yakubovich and others.

He was not only a host. And it is not about replacing the emcee, but a whole universe that needs to be managed so that KVN flourishes. In this sense, no one will replace Alexander Vasilyevich

“We had known each other for 57 years. It’s an amazing story that a person hasn’t changed at all for 57 years (…) You have to have an extraordinary character to, no matter what, bring this smile, this good mood to people,” shared TV presenter Leonid Yakubovich.

As one of the new KVN hosts Khrustalev noted, in their last conversation Maslyakov promised him to watch the game from the audience. The comedian called the TV host’s death unexpected.

Today is not an easy day. A man has passed away, a legend has passed away, an era has passed away. Alexander Vasilyevich Maslyakov created an entire universe (…). It is so joyful that I was able to become part of this universe. Eternal memory

Singer Yaroslav Dronov (SHAMAN) Photo: Mikhail Metzel / TASS

In addition to famous artists, relatives of the deceased were present at the farewell ceremony. The granddaughter of the star host was present from the very beginning of the ceremony couldn’t stop tears, which made her feel ill. Seeing his daughter’s condition, the father led her out of the hall. She was never able to approach the coffin.

Cosmonautics had Gagarin’s smile for the country, television had Maslyakov’s smile for the country

Photo: Ilya Pitalev / RIA Novosti

Maslyakov was one of the main ideologists of the television project from 1964 to 2022

Broadcast of the first program of the “Club of the cheerful and resourceful” took place November 8, 1961. The first hosts were Elem Klimov, Alexander Belyavsky, Natalia Zashchipina and Natalia Fateeva. Alexander Maslyakov took over in 1964. Five years later, the program was closed, but in 1986 it went back on air, having undergone some changes.

After the death of the permanent host of the TV project, the KVN union announced that the TV game would not have a new permanent host. They added that a decision had been made earlier that this year the regular capital games would be hosted by Khrustalev, and the away cups by his colleague Valdis Pelsh.