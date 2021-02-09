This is what experts from the transport safety authority, the NTSB, estimated Tuesday, a year after the helicopter crash with the NBA star on board.

They delivered their conclusions. The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in January 2020 near Los Angeles with NBA star Kobe Bryant on board was probably disoriented while flying in thick fog, experts estimated on Tuesday (February 9). transport safety authority. Ara Zobayan, a 50-year-old pilot considered to be experienced, may have “inflicted pressure” to continue the flight despite the poor conditions due to its “long-standing friendship” with the former star of the Los Angeles Lakers, according to this authority, the NTSB.

Kobe Bryant was traveling with his daughter Gianna, 13, and six other passengers aboard the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter that crashed on January 26, 2020 on a hill in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles. There were no survivors.

According to the NTSB, the weather conditions were bad that morning, but sufficient to allow the pilot to fly on sight while maintaining contact with the ground. Shortly before the accident, Ara Zobayan had indicated in a radio exchange that he was going to climb to 4000 feet (1200 meters) to fly above the fog. But the aircraft had started a left turn and a fatal descent on the hill.

“This maneuver is consistent with a pilot experiencing disorientation in space in conditions of limited visibility”, explained Robert Sumwalt, president of the NTSB responsible for officially determining the cause of the accident. “He would have had the incorrect perception that the helicopter was ascending as it descended”, he added, his inner ear no longer knowing how to position it in space.