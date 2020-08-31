D.he power of his pictures is unbroken. Nobody has shaped the photo history of South Africa more strongly. Jürgen Schadeberg, who emigrated from Germany at a young age, became the mentor of two generations of black photographers. He was already at home in townships when hardly any white people were interested in life there. In doing so, he helped black South Africa not only to free itself outwardly – but also to regain dignity by reflecting on its own roots. His pictures reflect the will to resist apartheid and at the same time a zest for life.

In 1994 Nelson Mandela looked withdrawn through bars from the cell in which he was imprisoned on Robben Island off Cape Town: The Photographer’s Gallery in London chose this photo as one of the most impressive images of the past century. Schadeberg had photographed Mandela half a century earlier in his Johannesburg law firm, long before he became an admired statesman.

Found by accident on photography

He showed the same foresight when he took up the greats of South African jazz when hardly anyone knew these twenty-year-olds – and then again half a century later. Schadeberg captured the atmosphere of those years, for many a high point of black urban culture to this day. The young Berliner was impartial, free of prejudice, cunning, passionate. He was interested in the mood, not the politics of the day, strength and energy, not the misery or the supposed idyll.



Nelson Mandela is on trial for treason in 1958, Schadeberg documented this moment photographically.

:



Image: Jürgen Schadeberg





Other whites did not dare to go to the bars in the townships. Music, dance and nightlife were Schadeberg’s world, more than just police, oppression, and exploitation. In the 1950s, Soweto was the city of jazz and free spirits, but also of rival gangsters. Schadeberg did not overlook oppression and misery. He also recorded violence, displacement, poverty and gang wars. Because he was on the side of the disadvantaged and disenfranchised, he was reviled and arrested several times.

There are probably only a few people left – especially whites – who buzzed around in 1951 at the party convention of the African National Congress (ANC) in Bloemfontein – and also 40 years later, after 30 years after the ANC ban was lifted. At that party congress, Nelson Mandela was the celebrated world star who always remained loyal and had not forgotten Schadeberg either. They met privately and chatted about the “golden” days of Sophiatown, the center of South African jazz music.



The Sizzling Sizzelties pose for Jürgen Schadeberg in Sophiatown in 1952.

:



Image: Jürgen Schadeberg





Most recently he lived in Europe again, after Berlin and France in Spain. For a long time he seemed neglected. In recent years, however, his photos have been exhibited in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover and Würzburg, now also in Spain and soon in Paris. With his wife, the art historian Claudia Schadeberg, he published numerous photo books and produced documentaries; a comprehensive catalog of works won several prizes. The son of an actress found photography rather by chance, and certainly not as a political activist, which he never was. But about “his” music – jazz.

He had learned his subject in Berlin. When he was twelve, he took his first photo in an air raid shelter. He often came back to this experience in the middle of World War II. In the midst of the distress he felt a spirit of optimism. On Saturday, Jürgen Schadeberg, as his wife announced, the guardian of his photo archive, died after a long illness at the age of 89 in Spain.