Death of journalist Patrizia Nettis, electronic devices analyzed. On Facebook a woman insinuates: “They covered her mouth”

Almost three months later, the engineer Sergio Civino, technical consultant of the Brindisi Prosecutor’s Office, will also sift through the PC of Patrizia Nettis, the journalist found hanged in her home on June 29th, as well as the analysis of an iPhone 14, an Apple Watch and the mobile phone of the only person under investigation for the woman’s death.



A PC initially reported missing despite the police having searched the house in Fasano where the professional originally from Gioia del Colle (Bari) had moved and despite having had access to Patrizia Nettis’ office, on the first floor of the Fasano town hall, where he worked as a press officer.

That PC, a Mac which the municipality had given the journalist and which she reported missing, has always been there and no one ever thought of looking under the papers in the drawer where Patrizia Nettis used to put it away at the end of her day of work. work or did someone get hold of it before taking it back to their office? “For her intelligence that you trampled on, for the freedom that you denied her, for the mouth you have stopped, I hope the truth comes out soon. And you, stupid man, I hope you pay as soon as possible” reports a post on Facebook published by a woman and shared on her profile by Patrizia Nettis’ father, Vito.

Who do these words refer to? Who wanted to shut the mouth of the journalist who wrote for “La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno”, passionate about sports and in love with her 9-year-old son Vincenzo? Why would they have to cover it, what is hidden behind the story of Patrizia Nettis’ death? And who is the man mentioned in the post? The current and only suspect for the crime of incitement to suicide and stalking, the entrepreneur from Fasano, or someone else?

There is still mystery surrounding the matter relating to the death of Patrizia Nettis about which the investigators and investigators in charge of the file, Giuseppe De Nozza and Giovanni Marino, keep the strictest confidentiality. What is certain is that we will have to wait for the outcome of the trial technical expertise on Patrizia Nettis’ electronic devices, on the cell phone of the only suspect and on the journalist’s PC which she then gave to her ex-husband, to reconstruct the last hours of the journalist’s life. Ex-husband who together with the professional’s parents are assisted by the lawyer Giuseppe Castellaneta.

However, still no response to the second request presented by the lawyer regarding the request to exhum the body of Patrizia Nettis to carry out the autopsynever carried out until today.

