Ciudad Juarez.- The Diocese of Ciudad Juárez shares its deepest regret with the passing of Edmundo A. Urrutia Beall, a prominent member of the community who died on August 31 due to a massive heart attack, reported Father Juan Carlos López, spokesman for the Diocese.

Urrutia, who served as head of Water Culture and “was a tireless collaborator in the ministry of evangelization, left a significant void in various areas of local life,” said the priest.

Edmundo A. Urrutia Beall was born on January 31, 1954 in Nuevo Casas Grandes, Chihuahua. With a background in civil engineering, Urrutia built a distinguished professional career that spanned both the environmental sector and public administration.

From his early years, he showed a commitment to public service and environmental management, areas in which he demonstrated his ability and dedication.

His career began in 1979 at the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), where he worked until 1989. Later, he joined the Construction Company of Extensions and Constructions, remaining in the company until 2006.

During his time on the Municipal Water and Sanitation Board (JMAS) (2000-2003), Urrutia played a crucial role in water resources management.

He then served as Deputy Director of Purchasing for Material Resources for the municipality from 2004 to 2007, before taking over as Director of Parks and Gardens from 2016 to 2022.

In 2022, Urrutia assumed the position of Head of Water Culture, where he continued his work in promoting water management and conservation.

“Their influence in this area was notable, especially in promoting the purple line and the green palette, initiatives that sought to raise awareness among the population about the importance of responsible use of water in secondary and high schools,” said Daniel Valles, spokesman for JMAS.

“His work in this field left a lasting mark on environmental education in the community,” he added.

In addition to his professional career, Edmundo Urrutia was a central figure in the spiritual life of Ciudad Juárez.

He was actively involved in the Diocese’s worship ministry, collaborating in choirs, retreats, and producing records with religious themes with his family.

His participation in the Diocesan Institute of Theology and in the seminary’s Sunday Masses reflected his deep faith and commitment to religious service.

“For more than 20 years, Urrutia dedicated himself to service in worship groups, becoming a model of devotion and dedication for many,” said the spokesperson for the Diocese.

Valles highlighted Urrutia’s impact in promoting water culture.

He also mentioned that efforts are being made to pay tribute to Urrutia during the annual JMAS race, in recognition of his contribution and dedication to the cause of water.

The Diocese, through its spokesman Juan Carlos López, expressed its condolences to the family of Edmundo Urrutia, especially his wife Lucy and his children.

The family is expected to finalize details for a memorial service, and many members of the community who knew and loved Urrutia are expected to attend the memorial.

“His passing leaves a void in all those who had the honour of knowing him, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who were touched by his generosity and unwavering faith,” the cleric concluded.

