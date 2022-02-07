fans of peacemaker are excited to find out what will happen in chapter 7 of the series, after an explosive preview was broadcast and, especially, after the big reveal in episode 6. The anti-hero, played by John Cenahas not only captivated the audience for the action sequences, but also for some nods to the music industry.

In that sense, viewers not only noticed the mention of BLACKPINK and that even BTS “became canon” in the DCEU, but one of the most dramatic musical moments of the sixth installment has an emotional background inspired by real life.

YOU CAN SEE: James Gunn to Release New Suicide Squad Spin-Off for HBO Max

Tribute to a loved one

Peacemaker 1×06 featured its protagonist doing a cover of the eighties classic “Home sweet home” on a piano. Although this sequence finds logic in the development of the plot, James Gunn, director of the successful HBO Max production, revealed where the vision for this scene came from.

“While we were shooting #TheSuicideSquad in Panama, I was told that my almost 17 year old dog (named Von Spears) was about to pass away. It was one of the saddest days of my life. I decided to fly home for a day to be with him. I sat in the hotel lobby bar with John (Cena) waiting to be taken to the airport, ”the filmmaker began on his Twitter.

“John got up and sat down at the piano and played the most beautiful rendition of ‘Where Is My Mind’ by The Pixies. He moved me and at the same time reassured me, and everyone around me cried. I wanted to capture something like that moment with this song,” he added.

James Gunn’s beloved dog, Von Spears, passed away when he was almost 17 years old. Photo: Instagram/James Gunn

YOU CAN SEE: Peacemaker: Superman is coprofilo, according to rumor about his sex life

The meaning of the scene in the series

Beyond the loss of Gunn, Peacemaker at the piano is his own moment of redemption, in which his hidden emotions and secrets from his past take on new meaning. This is what the filmmaker let him know.

“Chris Smith (Peacemaker’s real name) is an artist who has been decimated by this world. He has been decimated by those who are his parents, by what surrounds him and by the entire culture in which he has been raised. This does not mean that he is not guilty; it is. But he is emotionally mute, unable to express himself,” Gunn detailed.

“I think when he plays the piano here it’s the first time we really see him. Everything else has been noise and drama and bravado,” she added.