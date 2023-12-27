“Jacques Delors was the father of modern Europe. From the Maastricht Treaty to the Schengen Agreements, he presided over epochal changes that still define the European Union, its potential, its aspirations”. Thus the former prime minister and president of the European Commission, Mario Draghi, comments in a note to Adnkronos, on the disappearance of the French economist Jaques Delors.

“Delors – continues Draghi – has shown generations of Europeans how idealism and concreteness can be combined to build a stronger, more prosperous, more just Europe. This method, made up of vision and pragmatism, must continue to guide us in the increasingly complex situations that we face. To his loved ones, my deepest condolences.”