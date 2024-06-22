Singh’s death: Mininni (Flai CGIL), ‘let’s strike in defense of human dignity’

“We decided to take to the streets immediately because the strike is the main instrument, the most important that a union can use. Striking against deaths at work is a duty.” This is what the general secretary of Flai CGIL, Giovanni Mininni, declared on the occasion of the strike and the demonstration organized by Flai CGIL in Latina after the death of the Indian laborer Satnam Singh in the countryside. “Not only protests and demonstrations therefore, but we wanted to immediately give a union response. – he adds – And together with the strike we will also hold a demonstration to denounce, together with the company, the gravity of what happened in Latina”.

“The deaths at work, the real massacres which are taking place with impressive regularity, are combined in the tragedy of Satnam the unprecedented cruelty of the entrepreneur. Abandoning him in front of the house, with a severed arm in a fruit box, makes us understand how these workers are not even considered human beings. We are falling towards the abyss, the logic of profit at all costs mortifies to the point of canceling human dignity” concludes Mininni.

Death of Indian laborer, demonstration in the square in Latina with Schlein-Fratoianni