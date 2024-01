Tamir Adar, 38, was killed while fighting Hamas terrorists inside Israeli territory | Photo: Reproduction/Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum

The Forum for Families of Hostages and Missing Persons in Israel confirmed, this Friday (5), the death of Tamir Adar, 38, whose body was taken to Gaza on October 7.

According to representatives of kibbutz Nir Oz, where the terrorist group carried out a massacre, Adar was killed on the day of the attack while defending his community from the invasion. He was part of the kibbutz's emergency response squad and left home at 6:30 am on October 7 when he received an alert that hundreds of terrorists had infiltrated the premises. With the news, he sent a message to his wife, Hadas, and told her to stay locked up at home with their two young children.

The three survived the attack, while Adar was killed fighting the terrorists and his body was taken to the Strip.

The hostage's grandmother, Yaffa Adar, became known after appearing in a video being driven in a golf cart by the kidnappers. She was also captured but was released during the week-long truce between Israel and Hamas in late November.

In a statement, the Nir Oz community stated that Adar “was born and raised on the kibbutz and lived there with his family. He was a family man, loved people and nature.”

The Israeli government estimates that 132 hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 remain in Gaza, although not all are alive. Since the truce, 110 civilians have been released from captivity, one of whom was rescued by the Defense Forces.

The bodies of eight hostages were also recovered and three hostages were mistakenly killed by the military. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed the deaths of 25 of those still detained by Hamas.