Biden emphasized that the US goal remains the de-escalation of the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon through diplomatic means. © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

Israel receives the full backing of the USA in the fight against terrorist groups such as the Shiite Hezbollah militia.

Washington – US President Joe Biden has described the deadly Israeli attack on Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah as a “measure of justice” for the victims of his four-decade reign of terror. Nasrallah’s victims included thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese, Biden said in a statement. The United States continued to support Israel’s right to self-defense against Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups.

The US goal remains the de-escalation of the conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon through diplomatic channels, the statement continued. It is time for the desired and demanded ceasefire agreements to be reached in both the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Biden has instructed his Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to strengthen the deployment of US troops in the Middle East to prevent attacks and reduce the risk of further regional escalation, it said. dpa