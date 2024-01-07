Home page politics

They have been held by Hamas for three months: images of the abducted men, women and children are omnipresent in Israel. © IMAGO / UPI Photo



More than 100 of the Hamas hostages are free. But even more are still being held captive. Qatar sees difficult conditions in negotiations.

Doha – One can only speculate about their exact number. In any case, there are many. Significantly more than 100 of the hostages kidnapped from Israel to the Gaza Strip on October 7 are still believed to be in the hands of Hamas. Their families and friends are going through unbearable uncertainty, constantly fearing for their loved ones and hoping for a happy ending.

Israeli hostages in Hamas violence: death of commander probably makes release more difficult

But the release of other men, women and children who were living victims of the massacre by the radical Palestinian organization is likely to be difficult. This is what the leadership of Qatar the families of the hostages have prepared like this US news portal Axios and the Israeli website Walla citing a Qatari official and an unnamed Israeli source.

The background is therefore this violent death of Saleh al-Aruri, who was considered the “military commander of the West Bank” within Hamas. The top commander was killed in a drone strike on January 2nd in a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut. Hamas, Hezbollah and thus also Lebanon as well as the Iran blame Israel for the atrocity. However, they did not provide any evidence.

Wants to continue mediating between Israel and Hamas: Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met with families of the hostages. © IMAGO / UPI Photo



Families of hostages visit Qatar: Prime Minister Al Thani wants to mediate between Israel and Hamas

According to the media, six families of Israeli and US hostages met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha. It was a first.

“The prime minister said it was difficult to talk to Hamas because of the events in Beirut,” the Qatari official is quoted as saying. However, Al Thani assured the families that he was determined to continue mediating and would not give up despite the challenges. Contact between Doha and the families should be maintained.

The relatives had previously exchanged ideas with Qatar's Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi. He leads the talks about the release of hostages between Hamas and Israel and has therefore played a large part in the releases so far.

Qatar strives to release Israeli hostages: “We will do everything possible”

The meeting and the politicians' statements would show how important the problem is to them, the Qatari official emphasized. And: “Qatar is painfully aware of how the remaining hostages and their loved ones are suffering.”

The official continued: “We sought direct contact with the families of the hostages to share as much information as possible. And, to assure them, we will do everything possible to secure their release.” All available channels would be used, and there would also be contact with their counterparts in the USA and in Israel: “But Qatar is only a mediator. We do not control Hamas.”

However, it has become more difficult to maintain communication with Hamas. Precisely because of “the escalation of the bombing in Gaza and other places, which is making negotiations over the hostages more difficult.” It is clear that there is still a lot to do.

Release of Hamas hostages: Deals also include ceasefire and release of prisoners

Qatar is currently working with Egypt – the only direct neighbor of the Gaza Strip alongside Israel – to restart talks between the two warring parties. In return for at least 40 Hamas hostages, Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli custody and a ceasefire will be agreed, it is said.

Doha had over the course of the Middle East conflict has flared up again successfully mediated between Hamas and Israel several times and ensured that more than 100 of the kidnapped hostages were released. Two American women were handed over to the Red Cross on October 21st. A little later, two senior women were released for “humanitarian reasons”.

Larger deals came about from November onwards; between November 24th and 30th, Hamas handed over hostages every day, some of which reported anxious weeks. In return, Israel released Palestinian prisoners and a ceasefire lasting several days was agreed. Almost a dozen of the Hamas hostages that have been released so far are said to have a German passport, including children. However, some of those abducted also disappeared. Others were accidentally killed by the Israeli army. (mg)