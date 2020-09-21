KathmanduNepal’s famous mountaineer Rita Sherpa, who climbed 10 times without an oxygen cylinder to the summit of Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain, died. He was 72 years old. The Mountaineering Association of Nepal gave this information. He died at his residence in Kathmandu. He was suffering from various other diseases including liver failure. He was known as ‘Snow Leopard (Snow Leopard)’. Secretary of Nepal Mountaineering Association Tikaram Gurung said, ‘Ang Rita Sherpa was a great climber who conquered Mount Everest 10 times between 1983 and 1996 without oxygen cylinders. He died today (Monday). This legendary climber was awarded the prestigious ‘Guinness World Record’ certificate. He was given the honor to successfully conquer the highest of 8,848 meters high Mount Everest without an oxygen cylinder. In addition, he was also awarded the ‘Guinness World Record’ in December 1987, when he became the first person to conquer Everest without an oxygen cylinder in cold weather.