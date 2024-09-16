A few days ago a terrible tragedy occurred in Ozieri, where the little Joel Putzu at only 9 years old he passed away following a bad accident while playing football. A few hours later Fedez performed in that same town and that is why the child’s father wanted to dedicate a few lines to him on social media.

Gioele Putzu dies at 9 years old but the patronal festival continues

A few days ago at Ozieri a terrible thing happened accident right on the days of the patronal feast of this small community. The small Joel Putzu, a child of only 9 years old, in fact remained killed from a mobile door while playing soccer with his little friends.

The rescue efforts for this child were in vain, as the little boy died as a result of the trauma. At first the community had decided to delete all kinds of events scheduled for the following days, but then it was decided to do otherwise.

The message

There were too many people in the city and it would have been impossible. postpone performances including the exhibition of FedezIt is precisely with the latter that the father he decided to take it out on poor Gioele, writing a few lines dedicated to him on social media. Hi Fedez, I made you more human since you have children. At the moment you were singing in Ozieri, I, the father of Gioele, the child who died 200 meters away from you, was on the ground with my son asking him to open his eyes and asking him to take my life and let him live. We came to Ozieri because my son sang your songs and wanted to see you sing live, but he couldn’t. You could have stopped singing for one evening and respected my pain.

Fedez and the response to the accusations

It is for these very reasons that the rapper has decided to give his very own personal touch version of the facts, making it clear that it was not a lack of empathy, as he immediately wanted to remember the little boy who had passed away a few hours earlier.

Before starting to sing in fact, the rapper he asked everyone present to observe a minute of silence to honor Gioele’s passing. He then said that if this message had not come from him, probably, no one would have said anything because they were all there to have fun.