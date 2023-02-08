Olivia is 18 and Sofia 16. They wouldn’t even need to introduce themselves with the surname, Vialli, because the resemblance to their father Gianluca is very strong, who certainly was not “only” the great footballer for them. With their mother, Cathryn White Cooper, Olivia and Sofia wanted to meet Pope Francis this morning at the general audience in the Paul VI Hall to share the greatest desire that father Gianluca carried in his heart, until the day of his death on January 6 : «I wish I had the time

to walk my two daughters down the aisle on their wedding day.”

He had also proposed the church for the wedding: the sanctuary of the Beata Vergine della Speranza in Grumello

Cremonese, a few steps from where Gianluca was born. And where, today in Sala Nervi, many family members have come from: in particular the two older brothers and the very young nephews. From the Pope, reports L’Osservatore Romano, the Vialli family did not come “empty-handed”. He donated an Italian national team shirt with the inscription “Francesco”. But, above all, it presented itself with the commitment to relaunch the courageous

Christian testimony of love for life that led the “captain” of the family to live and tell the story of the disease, cancer, without being ashamed of the fragility. Because his style was supportive to other people who are suffering away from the spotlight. With this awareness, the whole family participated yesterday evening in the Mass presided over in St. Peter’s Basilica by Cardinal Archpriest Mauro Gambetti. The coach of the Italian national football team Roberto Mancini was also present at the celebration, Gianluca was remembered a month after his death and also that, just this year, together with Cathryn

would have celebrated the 20th wedding anniversary.