Death of George Floyd | The former police officer was sentenced to almost five years in prison for aiding and abetting murder

Tou Thao is the fourth and last former police officer convicted of Floyd’s death.

Stateside former police officer Tou Thao was sentenced on Monday to almost five years in prison for aiding and abetting of George Gloyd to death, reports Reuters.

Floyd, an African-American, died in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May 2020, when a white police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

The death sparked Black Lives Matter protests around the world. They showed their opinion especially against the violence against black people by white police officers.

Monday’s sentence was read by a Hennepin County judge Peter Cahill.

“I was hoping for a little more remorse. Repentance and an acknowledgment of some kind of responsibility,” Cahill said before the sentence was announced.

Thao was already found guilty in May of aiding and abetting Floyd’s death, and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Thao was the fourth and last former police officer convicted in Floyd’s death.

“I didn’t mean to do anything mean or hurt anyone. That was never my intention. I believed I was doing my best,” Thao said Monday in court before his sentencing.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for Floyd’s murder. In addition to Chauvin and Thao, Floyd’s arrest was also attended Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.

Thao prevented a group of witnesses from intervening as three other police officers subdued Floyd.

Lane and Kueng pleaded guilty last year in Minnesota state court to second-degree murder. Lane received more than three years in prison and Kueng three years.

In a federal trial last year, Kueng and Lane were also found guilty of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Lane was sentenced to just over two years in prison and Kueng to three years.

Thao’s lawyers did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment after the trial.