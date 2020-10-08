A million dollar bond has been posted so that the main defendant can be released pending trial.

Released, but not out of the woods. White policeman Derek Chauvin, main indictment in the murder of African American George Floyd, was released on Wednesday (October 7) on payment of a million dollar bond pending trial, according to reports. court documents.

The 44-year-old agent is due to stand trial in March along with three of his former colleagues, accused of complicity in this drama which triggered the largest anti-racist mobilization in the United States since the civil rights movement in the 1960s. May 25 , in Minneapolis, he was filmed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. The images, broadcast live on the internet, had sparked a worldwide shock wave.

His arrest four days later was part of a return to calm in the large city in the north of the United States, rocked by several nights of riots. Derek Chauvin had since been held in a high security prison in Minnesota, which he had left only to appear before a judge on September 11. He presented himself with his co-defendants, Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who have been released on bail for several weeks.

The four men have called for the charges against them to be dropped, pleading that they used reasonable force in front of a struggling man. George Floyd is “probably died of a fentanyl overdose”, assured the lawyer of Derek Chauvin in court documents. These arguments angered the Floyd family. “This is madness”, commented his nephew Brandon Williams. “He died from a knee on his neck, the autopsy says so”, added his brother Philonise Floyd with emotion.