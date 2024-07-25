Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/25/2024 – 20:56

One of the bandits who broke into the home of the 77-year-old man found dead two weeks ago in Jardim Europa, in the west zone of São Paulo, had spent an entire night on the roof of the victim’s residence just waiting to “strike”, according to an investigation by the Civil Police.

Businessman Carlos Alberto Felice was found dead, tied up by his hands and feet, in his garage on the 16th. The property was found ransacked and his car was outside the garage. There were no signs of the gate having been forced open.

The main suspect, who is on the run, is construction worker Jordan Magalhães Nogueira, 20, who was working on the construction of a house in the same region. State could not locate his defense.

It is still unclear whether the victim’s house was invaded by a single criminal, but the hypothesis is that more people participated, at least providing support for the invasion.

On Wednesday, the 24th, the Civil Police arrested another suspect of participating in the crime, this one aged 26 – he also worked on the construction site near the victim’s house. On the same day, but earlier, they also located the elderly man’s stolen car in Capão Redondo, in the south zone.

“When analyzing images of the region, we noticed that one of the individuals left a building next door, went across the roofs and entered the victim’s house,” he said. State delegate Rogério Barbosa Thomaz, head of the 1st Property Police Station (Investigations into Robbery and Murder) of the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic).

The Civil Police’s hypothesis is that the intruder climbed onto the roof on the 11th and spent the entire night of the 12th there – it was on this date that the house was allegedly invaded, although the body was only found days later. Closer to the morning, the bandit finally came down and stayed in the backyard of the house, just waiting for an opportunity to approach the elderly man.

“Based on the image of the roof, we believe it was just one person,” says the police chief. Even so, he does not rule out the possibility that more criminals entered the house by jumping over one of the walls or that access was later granted, for example.

According to the police, people close to the victim reported that Felice had a habit of walking in a square near his home early in the morning, around 9 am. “We believe that, at that time when he goes for a walk, he is snatched,” says Thomaz. The hypothesis that Felice had been approached in the early hours of the morning was discarded, since he had spoken on the phone with another person early in the morning.

With little power to react, the elderly man was tied by his feet and hands with an electric wire. The criminals then ransacked the victim’s house and stole the car that was in the garage, a Hyundai. Felice was found dead days later with head injuries. “We think they committed the robbery out of fear of being recognized, since the construction site was very close by,” said the police chief.

How did the police get to the suspects?

From the video of the suspect entering the construction site, the Civil Police discovered that the phone of one of the assistants remained on the perimeter of the construction site throughout the night and the following morning. “Then, this line leaves and goes to the same area where the victim’s phone goes,” says Thomaz.

This is Capão Redondo, where the first suspect of involvement in the case lives, who was arrested by the police this week: his name is Rafael Procópio da Conceição, 26 years old. The construction worker was arrested at the very construction site where he worked. According to the police, he denied involvement in the crime. The report was unable to locate his defense.

The other suspect, Jordan Magalhães Nogueira, 20, came into the police’s sights after the car was located. In a technical analysis carried out as part of the investigation, his fingerprints were found on the vehicle. In addition, his physical characteristics also matched those of the man observed on the roof.

The police then searched the house where he lived and, although they did not find the suspect there, they found the victim’s belongings, which reinforced the theory that he had a central role in the crime. The property is also in Capão Redondo.

“In the backyard of the house, we found the vehicle’s documents torn up and burned,” said the detective. Inside the residence, they also found Felice’s car key, R$2,300 in cash and a receipt for one of the pieces of furniture recently purchased by the victim.

On Thursday, the 25th, the police carried out new searches at Jordan’s house and found, in the vicinity of his house, the license plate of the victim’s burned vehicle (the car was found with a changed license plate) and clothes thrown in the bushes. The suspect has not yet been located, but the police search continues.