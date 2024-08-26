A post by the Egyptian researcher on her account, before her death, sparked a great deal of controversy, due to the ambiguity it contained.

Mysterious post

Researcher Reem Hamed posted on her Facebook page, saying: “Many times we are shaken, and an incomprehensible confusion occurs. We ask, but there is no adequate or comfortable answer, and there is no real solution because I really do not know.”

She added in the mysterious post: “If one gets close to a point like this, I think that if the question about values ​​and basics comes out to be one, then it is fine and he is still fine and the matter is just a difficult and heavy time and his destiny is that he goes through it regardless of the reason or factors or unnecessary chaos. All it takes is a little calm and faith and God is generous.”

Days after publishing these posts, the girl deleted them, and days later her death was announced without clarifying the cause of death, while the French authorities are conducting investigations to find out all the circumstances.

Foreign Ministry comment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs announced that it is closely following the death of Egyptian researcher Reem Hamed.

The ministry said: “In the context of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs’ follow-up of the death of Egyptian researcher Reem Hamed, who died in France on Thursday evening, and as soon as the Consulate General of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Paris received the news of the death of the aforementioned citizen, the consulate immediately contacted the French authorities to determine the circumstances of the death and request that the Egyptian consulate be provided with the results of the investigation as soon as possible.”

Badr Abdel Aati, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, immediately after learning of the incident, directed the Consulate General in Paris to closely follow up on the procedures and progress of the investigations with the French authorities, and to review the report of the competent French authorities to determine the cause of death. He also directed the speedy completion of the necessary procedures to obtain the death certificate and ship the researcher’s body to Egypt, immediately after the investigations are completed.