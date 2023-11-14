Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 14/11/2023 – 8:37

Researchers from the Mamirauá Sustainable Development Institute, in Amazonas, found another 70 carcasses of dolphins and tucuxis, this time in Lake Coari, in the municipality of the same name, 363 kilometers from Manaus. The new number adds to another 154 carcasses of dolphins and tucuxis found in the neighboring municipality, Tefé (AM), in the midst of the historic drought affecting the Amazon.

Leader of the Research Group on Amazonian Aquatic Mammals at the Mamirauá Institute, oceanographer Miriam Marmontel told Estadão that it is suspected that the deaths of dolphins and tucuxis are more widespread in the region.

“In this case, we depend a little on the collaboration of the local population to send information and photos so that, if necessary, we can also provide support in other locations. We are finalizing partnerships to fly over lakes around Coari to check for the presence of carcasses,” he said.

According to her, it is not yet possible to determine the causes of the new deaths in Lake Coari, but the suspicion is that it is an offshoot of the same event recorded in Lake Tefé, due to the high temperatures recorded in the water. Despite this, she highlights that there are differences between the two occurrences.

“Several animals died, but in Coari there are only a few per day. There was never the Tefé boom (19 deaths and then 70). In both places, they are dolphins and tucuxis, but in Coari, they are tucuxis, unlike Tefé, where the greatest mortality occurred with dolphins,” he said.

Another point of divergence between the locations is the water temperature in Coari, which was not recorded by researchers above 40ºC, as was seen in Tefé. “But we didn’t monitor the event from the beginning, like in Tefé. However, in Coari there is the same dramatic range of temperature variation, around 10°C per day,” he commented.

However, according to a bulletin from the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), which is also following the case, there is still no evidence that the algae’s toxins are related to the deaths.

“We are still waiting for the analysis of the samples from Tefé to be completed, we will forward additional material from Coari to our partners to have an idea of ​​the situation in general, given that there are two locations suffering the same single mortality event of Amazonian river dolphins”, explained the oceanographer from the Mamirauá Institute.

Lake Tefé, formed by the river of the same name, is a tributary on the right bank of the Solimões River, one of the main water corridors in the Amazon. According to data from the Western Praticagem dos Rios da Amazônia (Proa), the level of the Solimões river in Tabatinga (AM), a Brazilian municipality on the border with Peru and Colombia, rose 49 centimeters in the last three days, until Friday, the 10th. The recovery of the water level is already considered the end of this year’s drought.