The lawyer representing Diego Maradona’s youngest son requested this Monday the arrests of the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, the psychologist Carlos Díaz and the doctor Nancy Forlini.

As he considered, these four defendants in the cause for the death of “10” hindered the investigation.

In addition, he asked that the investigation be deepened, judicial sources informed Telam.

“Maradona lost his life on November 25, 2020 due to an intentional abandonment on the part of the accused, and different people from his inner circle who are not conspicuously accused in this case,” says lawyer Mario Baudry in a brief that he submitted electronically to the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office.

