Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/21/2024 – 19:52

Mauro Guimarães Soares, a special class police officer, died at the age of 59 after being shot in the chest during an attempted robbery late Saturday morning, the 21st, in Vila Romana, west of the city of São Paulo. He received tributes from personalities in the world of politics, including the state governor, Tarcísio Freitas (Republicanos-SP).

While walking with his wife, Ana Paula Soares, who is also a police officer, Mauro reacted when he was approached by a bandit who arrived on a motorcycle.

“All those responsible will be arrested and duly punished. My sincere condolences to the family, friends and the entire corporation,” Tarcísio wrote on his social media.

Guilherme Derrite (PL-SP), Secretary of Public Security for the State of São Paulo, highlighted the “criminal recidivism” of a “criminal who has already been arrested four times in flagrante delicto for robbery and possession of a weapon and was convicted” and considered the fact as “absurd”. “May God bless his family, friends and colleagues”.

Federal deputy Delegado Palumbo (MDB-SP) published a video of the moment of the robbery and criticized public security in the city: “it’s a mess”.

Fábio Pinheiro Lopes, director of Deic, lamented the death of his colleague in an interview with Brasil Urgente on the afternoon of Saturday, the 21st: “A sad day for the civil police. Mauro, besides being a friend, was from a traditional family of police officers. A person who always worked for Justice, a family man, died with two gunshots.”

Reinaldo Gottino, presenter of Record TV, published a video showing a helicopter flying over the region and asked: “Until when?”

Who was Mauro Guimarães Soares?

Mauro Guimarães Soares was part of the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic).

Coming from a traditional family of police officers in São Paulo, he was in charge of police stations in the Metropolitan Region of São Paulo, including Osasco, Carapicuíba and Barueri. He also worked in the Homicide and Personal Protection Department (DHPP) in São Paulo.

In 2021, he took over as sectional delegate for Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo, and was in charge of 18 cities in the region.

His brother, police chief Maurício Guimarães Soares, was the director of the Citizen Protection Police Department (DPPC). They are both sons of police chief Acrisio Soares, who was a top officer in the Civil Police in the 1980s. His wife, Ana Paula, who witnessed her husband being shot, is a deputy police chief.