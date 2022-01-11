Draghi: “David Sassoli, extraordinary civil passion and listening skills”

The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, expresses his “deepest condolences for the death of the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli”. “A man of institutions, a profound pro-European, a passionate journalist, Sassoli has been a symbol of balance, humanity, generosity. These qualities – says Draghi – have always been recognized by all his colleagues, from every political position and from every European country, as evidence of his extraordinary civil passion, his ability to listen, his constant commitment to the service of citizens. His untimely and sudden death leaves dismay. condolences of the Government and my personal “.

Von der Leyen: “Deeply saddened by the loss of a great European and dear friend”

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said she was “deeply saddened by the terrible loss of a great European and proud Italian”, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli. “David Sassoli was a compassionate journalist, an exceptional president of the European Parliament and, above all, a dear friend”, the president wrote on Twitter. “My thoughts are with your family. Rest in peace, dear David,” concluded von der Leyen

Michel: “A sincere and passionate European, we already miss him”

“I am sad and moved by the news of the death of the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli. A sincere and passionate European, we already miss his human warmth, his generosity, his cordiality and his smile. Sincere condolences to the his family and loved ones “. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, writes in a tweet.

Sassoli, the spokesman: “During the pandemic he kept the European parliament open”

This morning during Non Stop News on RTL 102.5, with Enrico Galletti, Giusi Legrenzi and Massimo Lo Nigro, Roberto Cuillo, spokesman for David Sassoli – president of the European Parliament – who died during the night from a dysfunction of the immune system spoke. Sassoliera hospitalized since December 26 in the cancer center of Aviano, in the province of Pordenone.

“David Sassoli found himself facing perhaps the greatest European and world crisis after the Second World War. He also said this in the investiture speech after his election to the European Parliament. He felt his most important task: to bring the European institutions closer to the citizens, to return to the order of the founding values ​​of the European Union – born to create a community of men and women who emerged from the rubble after the war and founded on values ​​such as solidarity, cooperation, peace.

Within the pandemic story, he guided the European Parliament by keeping it open: it was the most important challenge, above all because at that moment the Parliament had to be open. There was a need to approve, share, propose legislation that could help European citizens in a difficult moment in their life “, said Cuillo.

Letta: “He changed Europe, he leaves an indelible mark”

“He leaves a huge legacy in the field of commitment to rights and democracy”. This was said by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, reminding Tg1 of the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, who disappeared overnight. “In the most incredible moment in the history of our continent – recalled Letta – he managed with strength but with his determination and his kindness to convince everyone to keep the European Parliament open. It was not easy, it was not obvious. He managed to find all the technical possibilities to keep it open. He changed Europe, changed the history of our continent. He was a person who changed European history, changed European democracy and leaves an indelible trace in European history and of course in history of the Italian and European democrats “.

Gentiloni: “Lots of laughter together, his latest message on values ​​and democracy”

David Sassoli “had the gift of clarity, he spoke very clearly, he cared about values. His obsession with making the European Parliament work was not organizational, he wanted to let people know that Europe is based on democracy, on the vote of citizens, if no, Europe does not work. It had a great humanity, an explosive, contagious laugh. We had a lot of laughs in these two years in Brussels -explained the EU commissioner- We had lost both the primaries to be mayor of Rome, he better than me, we laughed at many things. We will miss him “. For Gentiloni, “the Brussels bubble, isolation, needs democracy and citizenship, which David cared enormously. His empathy, his ability to relate to simple people was an antidote to this isolation. His fundamental message it concerns the values ​​of freedom, participation and democracy as the basis of the European Union. Without democracy there is no European Union, said David. We must remember this message “.

Zingaretti: “Hi David, you held the EU flag high in the world”

“The death of David Sassoli is above all a very sad and painful news for all of us. A community that has loved, followed and supported him over the years for his passion, ability and dedication. It is a loss for Italy and for the Europe of a great profoundly pro-European president who in very difficult years held up the flag of the Union’s founding values. Hi David, we will never forget your political commitment among people, your smile and your desire to change “. Thus, on Facebook, the president of the Lazio Region, Nicola Zingaretti.

Hope: “His indelible smile, kind and determined”

“Hi David. Your smile, both gentle and determined, will remain indelible. Thanks for everything.” Thus the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza in a tweet about the death of the President of the EU Parliament David Sassoli, who died today at the age of 65.

EU League: “Saddened, we cling to family members”

The death of David SASSOLI is “news that saddens us. We express our condolences for the death” of the President of the European Parliament, “holding on to his family and loved ones in this painful moment”. The League delegation to the European Parliament writes it via social media.

Pedro Sanchez: “A progressive friend and a great defender of European values”

The president of the Spanish government sadly commented on Twitter the death of the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli on the night. “A progressive friend, a great defender of European values, who in recent years has worked steadily for a more united and social EU during the pandemic”, wrote Sanchez who then wrote in Italian: “all my affection for the David’s family and friends. ”

Stoltenberg: “A strong voice for NATO-EU cooperation”

“Condolences for the death of David Sassoli, a strong voice for democracy and NATO-EU cooperation. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, the European Parliament and the entire EU family”. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg writes in a tweet. Garcia Perez: “Devastated by loss of friend and colleague”

“Devastated by the loss of my friend and colleague David Sassoli, a great president of the European Parliament, a passionate and committed European and a truly cordial person. My deepest condolences to his family and the Democratic Party”. The president of the S & d group in the European Parliament, Iratxe Garcia Perez, writes in a tweet.

Gelmini: “We lose a figure that has made our country proud”

“The untimely death of the President of the European Parliament, David SASSOLI, deeply grieves me, and affects the entire national and community political and institutional world. SASSOLI, after a great career as a journalist, had chosen politics and had chosen Europe as his primary commitment to the community. In recent years, regardless of the alignments to which he belongs, he had been appreciated for his balance, for his style, for his placing dialogue and confrontation before any possible divergence. a few months ago in Brussels on the occasion of one of my institutional missions, I had found a man enthusiastic about his work, intent on contributing to the rebirth of the continent in these dark years of pandemic and economic difficulties. With the death of SASSOLI we lose a figure who has Our country is proud. Sincere condolences to your family “. Thus Mariastella Gelmini, minister for regional affairs and autonomies.

Renzi: “a passionate man and a convinced pro-European”

“I remember David Sassoli as a passionate man, a convinced pro-European, a servant of the institutions. Rest in peace”. The leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi writes on facebook.

Di Maio: “Brilliant and selfless, he believed in European values”

“A brilliant, selfless man at the service of the institutions. He loved his country and strongly believed in European values. The death of President David Sassoli pains us deeply. A big hug to his family”. Thus the Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in a post on Facebook about the disappearance of David Sassoli, who died today at the age of 65. Read: it changed Europe, it leaves an indelible mark

Meloni: “An honest man and loyal opponent disappears”

“A very good person, a loyal opponent, an honest man.” Thus the leader of Fdi, Giorgia Meloni, remembers David Sassoli, the president of the European council who died overnight at the age of 65. “On behalf of the party of the European Conservatives and Reformists and the Brothers of Italy – highlights Meloni – I express sincere condolences to his family and his political community”. Borrell: “Great pain, rest in peace my friend”

“The death of David Sassoli is a great pain. We lose a politician of value but above all a friend, a man who has dedicated his life to the service of others, first in journalism and then in institutions as president of the European parliament. Rest in peace , Dear friend”. Thus in a tweet in Italian the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, regarding the death of the President of the EU Parliament David Sassoli, who died today at the age of 65.