Lucknow

In Bihar, a student has died of corona virus. It is being claimed that the student went to take the NEET examination, during which she became infected. His entire family also got infected with him. After the death of the student, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the BJP government. Akhilesh has said that the arrogant arrogance of BJP took the life of the girl child and made a parent’s courtyard deserted.

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, ‘Death of a Bihar student infected by taking NEET exam is very painful. The dogmatic arrogance of the BJP government finally resulted in a parent’s courtyard being deserted. The family is also infected. Now the BJP must have understood why the public was in opposition. Sad! ‘

Opposition to open school in Corona era

Before this tweet, Akhilesh had said that the BJP government should not be family. In gestures, he said that the BJP government is unable to understand the pain of children due to lack of family. The SP president also opposed the idea of ​​opening the school amid the current situation of corona infection in a tweet. He said “Opening schools is not a safe option to keep teaching sessions constant in the Corona period.

‘BJP should take advice of family members’

Akhilesh said that the government should provide one smart phone, internet network and electricity per student in poor families. Also, give free hardware to teachers for digital teaching at home. BJP government should consult family members.



‘PM Cares not public funds fund’

At the same time, Akhilesh has demanded that the PM Cares Fund, created to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic, be converted into a public affairs fund. The SP president said in a tweet on Wednesday, “Does the current power that spends billions on LED TV for publicity rally have no funds to make arrangements for learners-teachers for online learning?”



‘Worry about the future of the country’

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said, ‘The BJP government should honestly make PM Cares Fund a public affairs fund and worry about the future of the country.’ Akhilesh also posted pictures of him distributing free laptops to students during his tenure as Chief Minister along with the tweet.