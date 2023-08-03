The 39-year-old Davide Begalli was placed under house arrest following a precautionary custody order issued by the Gip of Verona. accused of having run over, without then providing assistance, 14-year-old Chris Obeng Abomon the night of July 31st. The young man had died the following morning in hospital. The issue of the precautionary measure, having examined the documents filed by the carabinieri, was requested by the prosecutor Elvira Vitulli, who coordinates the investigations. The motorist had so far remained under investigation, in a state of freedom, on charges of vehicular homicide, fleeing in the event of an accident, and hit and miss.

Chris, at the age of thirteen killed by the pirated car: “He could have been saved”

Framed by the images of the cameras

A camera, not far from the scene of the incident, filmed the vehicle from behind as it moved away immediately after being hit by Abom Chris Obeng, 13, in the direction of Verona, while a second one, about a quarter of an hour later, he immortalized frontally, on his return to Negrar di Valpolicella, clearly highlighting the breakage of the right front light. Another optical reader instead filmed the car the next morning while it was being used by the driver to go to work, making the extent of the damage evident. The same camera had also filmed the vehicle the morning before the event, which at the time was still perfectly intact.