“I am the one who will have said no to the decline of Argentina”, Carlos Menem launched in 1990, a few months after his arrival in business. The Liberal International then looked at him with the eyes of Chimene, so much he embodied, ten years after the election of Reagan in the United States and that of Margaret Thatcher in the United Kingdom, the hope of rallying the working classes to the dogma of personal enrichment and the “runoff theory”.

In the columns of Figaro Magazine, on June 9, 1990, Thatcherian essayist Guy Sorman sums up the expectations of a man who has just betrayed the Peronist camp, to which he nevertheless boasts of belonging: “Ineffective state-owned enterprises, like everywhere, and a gigantic bureaucracy are bleeding the country. On this public sector was grafted a single union, the CGT, slightly (sic) Mafia, capable of paralyzing the country at any time ”, he wrote, before saluting Menem’s willingness to carry out his “Reforms”, which he qualifies as “Revolutionaries”. “Even more unexpected, adds the essayist, (he) decided to rally his liberal opponents and apply their program. Menem does not call this liberalism, but “the popular market economy”. The solution ? Privatize! “

He almost privatized everything, sold everything

Six years later, in October 1996, the “Ultraliberal peronist” who has never lost an election is savoring his second term, which begins however under pressure from the streets. True to his promises, he has privatized almost everything, sold everything. Hyperinflation has declined but the unions, to whom Menem announces that “2,000 strikes will not change our economic policy”, dispute its bitter potions as unemployment skyrockets (18%) and national consensus crumbles.

Born into a family of Syrian emigrants – he was buried Monday, according to the Muslim rite -, Menem imposes a flamboyant style of jet-seteur, multiplies the sentimental escapades and poses half-naked in his luxurious apartments, while the saucepan concerts. The ” well living “ boasts “The eroticism of power” but the “Argentinian miracle”, that of the dollar-peso parity, only lasted the time of the looting of the country. He is hated by the middle class, let loose by the popular layers for his betrayals towards the Peronist base, his presidency is punctuated by corruption scandals, the ruin of national industry and social destruction.

The theorems of the “Chicago School”

At the end of his second term, the deficit reached 6 billion dollars and poverty has affected a third of Argentina’s population. But the International Monetary Fund enthusiastically supports its policy of nationalizing losses and privatizing profits, while the United States and the United Kingdom, once again leading partners, together applaud the application of the theorems of ” the Chicago School ”, twenty years after Pinochet’s Chilean laboratory.

Bloodless – the external debt having fallen from 54 billion dollars to 130 billion – Argentina will explode in 2001, two years after the handover of Carlos Menem to Fernando de la Rua. Completely subject to the vagaries of the markets, the country sinks when the vultures massively leave an insolvent economy, while savers are prohibited from making bank withdrawals exceeding 250 pesos per week. Having become a senator, Carlos Menem still hopes to get back to business, but his parliamentary status will especially prevent him from prison in 2015. After a conviction for “embezzlement”.