Genoa – Camilla Canepa underwent a CT scan without the use of contrast liquid. But this practice, and solid investigative sources confirm it, it could contradict the guidelines issued by AIFA. It is one of the most important details that emerged yesterday in the investigation into the tragedy of the 18-year-old student. To orient yourself, it is necessary to retrace the document issued by the Italian Medicines Agency last May 26, on the subject of “post-vaccination thromboembolic complications against Covid 19 with Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca”.

It is an 11-page dossier, and one of the most relevant paragraphs reads: “In the suspicion of thrombosis of the cerebral venous sinuses, the first choice examination is today the angio-Tac, indicating the same clinical suspicion to the neuroradiologist so as to be able to study correctly, with the contrast agent, the venous districts “. Camilla, so far has reconstructed the investigation of the prosecutors Stefano Puppo and Francesca Rombolà, belonging to the health protection pool led by the deputy prosecutor Francesco Pinto, had been well until the late afternoon of 3 June, when he experienced headache and strong photosensitivity. Together with his family, he went to the emergency room in Lavagna and spent a few hours there after an alleged hereditary “thrombocytopenia” (lack of platelets) of a hereditary matrix but disputed by the family, and the intake of drugs for a hormone cure.

The doctors were told that on May 25 she had been vaccinated with AstraZeneca and the platelet value that evening – as certified by the medical records acquired by the police – was below the range considered “normal”. At that point the health workers of the Lavagnese institute performed a CT scan, as stated without contrast liquid. Was it a correct practice, in light of what the AIFA prescribed with a circular issued before the young woman went to the emergency room? What kind of clinical picture was revealed to the neuroradiologist?

Camilla had been discharged, but on 5 June at 11.58 pm she returned to the Lavagna hospital by ambulance, with aggravated symptoms and the new CT scan certified a “cavernous sinus thrombosis”. She was transferred to San Martino at dawn and underwent two surgeries, but there was nothing to do and on 10 June the death was declared. There is no doubt that what happened in Lavagna represents a fundamental issue. And among the further data to be verified are the shortness of the stay under observation after the victim’s first access and the narrow specific consultations requested in the face of symptoms that AIFA highlights as “suspicious” in all its circulars.

On the doubts of the investigators, The XIX Century contacted Paolo Petralia, general manager of ASL 4 on which the Lavagna hospital depends: “Our first thought is always one of condolence and closeness to family members, especially on a special day like this. On the judicial level, we respect every assessment of the judiciary, but I would like to say that only a very specific technical study will be able to shed light on the various investigative ideas with precision, first of all that concerning the Aifa circular on the need for CT with contrast “. The manslaughter investigation is currently under the charge of unknown persons, although warranties are not excluded in the coming weeks. On Tuesday the coroner Luca Tajana, assisted by the haematologist Franco Piovella, performed the autopsy. The two specialists now have 90 days to complete the examinations (histological in the first place) after which they will deliver a report to the prosecutors.

Also in recent days, the magistrates, assisted by the Nas military, began interrogations. After hearing the victim’s family members continue with the health personnel who somehow had contact with the student in the two weeks prior to her death, primarily those who prescribed hormonal treatment to Camilla.