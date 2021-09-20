Isabella Internò, former girlfriend of Denis Bergamini, now 51 years old, was indicted in the proceedings on the death of the player which took place on November 18, 1989 in circumstances never clarified.

The gup of the Court of Castrovillari, Fabio Lelio Festa, thus accepted the request of the prosecutor Luca Primicerio who had asked for the indictment of the only suspect for murder in the investigation. That evening of November 18, 1989, the woman found herself in a car with the then Cosenza footballer, while they were traveling along the state road 106, without explaining what really happened and rather trying to mislead the investigators by talking about suicide. A thesis that has never convinced Bergamini’s family.