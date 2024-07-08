The tragic end of Aurora, a 3-year-old girl who died following an accident in the car driven by her father

The pain and dismay over the tragic end of the little girl do not subside Auroraa little girl of just 3 years old, died following the road accident which occurred during the night between Saturday and Sunday in Villabatein the province of Palermo.

Three-Year-Old Aurora Loses Her Life in Car Accident

The little girl was travelling in her mother’s arms in the car driven by her father, Rosario Brusa, a 40-year-old blacksmith. Around 3 a.m., the man lost control of his Volkswagen Polo crashing into a wall in the town of Villabate. The impact was unfortunately fatal for the little girl who, despite the desperate rush to the hospital, died as soon as she arrived at the hospital in Palermo.

The dynamics of the accident in which little Aurora lost her life

The whole family was returning from an evening spent at a pizzeria on the seafront in Harsh. In the car driven by the father were all the family members: his wife, Aurora’s twin and his other fourteen-year-old son, who had previously broken down with his scooter.

According to Brusa, at a certain point the car’s brakes would no longer work, thus causing the crash into a concrete wall near a bend, in via Natta. A version that is currently being examined by the agents and that will have to be confirmed by the ongoing investigations. In the meantime, the prosecutor’s office has opened a file and the father risks a charge of vehicular homicide.

The man in fact, following the checks carried out by the Carabinieri, was above the permitted blood alcohol level and on top of that he was travelling without a license, previously withdrawn.

Condolences from the entire community

The mayor is the spokesperson for the immense pain that has shocked the entire community of Villabate Gaetano By Chiara which expresses everyone’s dismay with these words:

“We are truly shocked by what happened. This is news we never want to hear. I express the community’s condolences. What happened should make us reflect a lot on the risks we run when we get behind the wheel.”

Little Aurora’s aunt, Anna Brusahe confides in a post on his page Facebook all the heartbreak felt for the loss of the beloved granddaughter:

“There can be no consolation for such deep pain that goes through your body and devastates your soul. An innocent and pure life, a beautiful princess with big blue eyes, “she is your photocopy” – they told me. The sun of the family, cannot go out like this. I have always believed in God, in a good God who protects…but lately in light of all the tragedies that happen I ask myself why it is always the good and the innocent who pay the price, why are these not protected by our God? You will always live in our hearts, beautiful angel.”