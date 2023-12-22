After intense negotiations, the UN Security Council is expected to finally vote this Friday, December 22, on a resolution to facilitate aid access to Gaza, a text that is expected to be very lukewarm on the claimed call for a ceasefire. fire. Meanwhile, the crisis worsens in the midst of the war. An American, also an Israeli national, died in captivity in the Strip, according to a group of the hostages' families. Meanwhile, in the Palestinian enclave, the unprecedented humanitarian crisis continues to worsen due to attacks on hospitals and an alert for acute food insecurity and famine. The situation is extreme, according to international organizations, due to the intensification of Israeli bombings, while negotiations for a new truce are at a stalemate.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, at least 390 people were killed and 734 injured between Thursday and Friday in the Gaza Strip, making The total number of victims during the war that began on October 7 amounts to 20,057 deaths and 53,320 wounded70% children and women.

In the midst of this situation, the UN Security Council is expected to hold the long-awaited vote this Friday on a resolution to allow safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza, after for the United States to show its support for the text, after resistance to previous preliminary proposals, which it even vetoed.

Death of another hostage amid stalled negotiations

The vote in the UN Security Council has been expected for a week, at a time when the humanitarian crisis is catastrophic, according to the UN, and the negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach a new truce, which includes the release of hostages, is in a stalemate: on the one hand, Hamas rejects any pact that does not include a permanent ceasefire and, on the other, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu only offers the Islamist group “surrender or die.” .

Amid this stalemate in the negotiation of a truce, the population of the Palestinian enclave and the relatives of hostages held by Hamas continue to wait in desperation.

Hamas has warned that “time is running out” for the hostages as Palestinian militants' war with Israel approaches week twelve.

Therefore, Israel is receiving a lot of pressure to agree to another ceasefire from the international community and the families of the hostages.

This Friday, December 22, a group of relatives of kidnapped people confirmed that a man with dual nationality, American and Israeli, who was among some 240 people captured by Hamas on October 7 in southern Israel, died in captivity in the Gaza Strip. Loop. This is Gadi Haggai, 73 years old, according to the Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

According to official Israeli sources, 129 people remain detained in Gaza after the rest were repatriated in a November truce or rescued during a military offensive. Of those still in Gaza, 22 are dead, according to the Israeli government.

Gaza: “catastrophe” zone

In the enclave, meanwhile, the UN declared several areas of Gaza at the highest level of “catastrophe” regarding food insecurity, due to famine in the north and south of the Palestinian Strip.

“The lack of food is so extreme that one in four households in Gaza suffers from starvation, alarmingly high rates of acute malnutrition among the youngest children and significant excess mortality,” the NGO Action Against Hunger warned on Thursday.

According to the NGO Action Against Hunger, the incessant bombings, the shortage of food, water, fuel and the inability of humanitarian agencies to operate in Gaza they have the population in a desperate situation.

According to the UN classification, the entire population of Gaza suffers from acute food insecurity, while a quarter faces catastrophic hunger and starvation.

In this regard, this Friday, December 22, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, declared themselves “deeply dismayed.”

“This is unprecedented. No ranking analysis has ever recorded such levels of food insecurity anywhere in the world,” they indicated, adding that it is “urgent” that international humanitarian law be respected and pointing out that “the lack of access to basic foods is creating a situation of famine.”

With EFE and Reuters