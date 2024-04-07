The family of Andrea Purgatorithe journalist who died on 19 July last year, intends to clarify in a note that “the initial diagnosis of May 2023 by Professor Gianfranco Gualdi, Doctor Di Biase and Doctor Colaiacono of numerous brain metastases was incorrect as was clear from the autopsy carried out on the journalist's body”.

“In fact, in said diagnosis, ischemia was mistaken for cerebral metastases, and there is no explanation as to why expert radiologists could have made such an error. This circumstance – explains the family's note – had very serious consequences, having led to immediate and important radiotherapy treatments on the whole brain at maximum power and intensity, following which a rapid physical decline of the family member occurred”.

“Furthermore this diagnosiscarried out without any margin of doubt, has diverted the therapeutic path of the real pathology from which he was affected: abacterial endocarditis which, neither diagnosed nor treated, led to his death – continues the note – The family is incredulous by the actions of Doctor Di Biasi who, on 8 July 2023, when the diagnostic error should have been obvious by now given the continuous and serious ischemic episodes that affected Andrea Purgatori, incredibly reiterated the diagnosis of multiple non-existent brain metastases”.

“The family of Andrea Purgatori therefore trusts in the work of the Rome Prosecutor's Office, which thanks them once again for the professionalism and accuracy of the investigations carried out so far so that the serious responsibilities for the premature death of their family member are ascertained and punished according to the law “, concludes the note.