Death of Andrea Purgatori, complaint by the family to the prosecutor’s office: “Wrong diagnosis and treatment”

Andrea Purgatori’s family filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office, asking that the correctness of the diagnosis and treatment to which the journalist and La7 presenter was subjected, who died on the morning of Wednesday 19 July, be ascertained.

“The family of Andrea Purgatori communicates that, following a complaint, the Nas dei Carabinieri, under the command of Colonel Alessandro Amadei, coordinated by the Public Prosecutors Sergio Colaiocco and Giorgio Orano, is conducting investigations to shed light on the correctness of the diagnoses and treatments provided to their loved one, who died on 19 July 2023 after only two months from the initial diagnosis”, reports a note released by the family’s lawyers.

“In particular, the family members have asked that the correctness of the diagnosis reported to Andrea Purgatori in a Roman clinical note be ascertained and the consequent need for the heavy therapies prescribed to him, and if, due to the same possible diagnostic errors, the treatments actually necessary have been omitted “, continues the note. According to reports from Il Corriere della Sera, in the In the next few days, the public prosecutor’s office will order the autopsy in which experts appointed by the family will also take part. The journalist, who was suffering from lung cancer, had undergone radiotherapy to the brain.