Daabas said in an intervention on Al-Hadath Al-Youm channel that Shawky brought a contract for the player after a quarrel occurred between him and the team’s goalkeeper, Mahmoud Genesh, and there was a mutual desire from the player and his agent for Rafat to transfer to the Emirati club Al-Wahda, which was agreed to by the Modern Club.

He added, “The club stood by the player in his crisis and did not outbid him as his agent Nader Shawky did.”

He explained that “the player was issued a decision by the Ministry of Sports to extend the previous travel permit for another 3 months for cohabitation, a word that does not mean testing the player, but is written in all permits and is renewed every 3 months.”

He added, “The Ministry of Sports sent a copy of the letter sent to the General Secretariat of the Armed Forces to extend Rafat’s travel period to the Emirates, and here the club’s role ends after obtaining the Ministry’s letter, but the matter became complicated after the Armed Forces rejected the Ministry of Sports’ decision, and this happened while the player was in the Emirates, which ignited the crisis.”

He explained that “Rafat returned from the Emirates in January and participated with the Modern team normally until September, when the club was playing a match in the Confederation Cup outside the country, and the player was surprised that he was banned from traveling due to the conscription crisis.”

He continued: “I sat with the player and he told me the whole story. I asked him why he did not surrender to the armed forces since his return from the Emirates in January for 9 months. Even if a military penalty was imposed on him, it would be for a short period, but he was afraid of that.”

“We reached a solution that Ahmed Refaat would surrender himself to his military unit, and I put a lot of pressure on him to do that and end this matter, after which he would be free and go out to play professionally as he wanted,” Dabbas added.

He added: “Ahmed Refaat surrendered himself to the armed forces, and it was natural for him to be imprisoned, but that did not happen. He was placed in the Military Sports Authority in a noble position by the Recruitment Authority, in accordance with its custom in dealing with athletes and football players.”

He stated that: “Rafat was sitting in a special room in the military sports apparatus, and we contacted the Tala’ea El-Geish Club, who requested that he train normally with the Tala’ea El-Geish team in order to maintain his fitness and so that he would not feel that he was in a period of detention or imprisonment.”

He added: “After that, Rafat was investigated, and the Modern Club appointed two lawyers for him, then the matter turned into a case in the military court, which sentenced him to a year in military prison.”

He stressed: “The media did not know about these matters and we were trying to resolve the matter with the Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi and the Armed Forces. I felt that Rafat had good intentions. After the club submitted a memorandum, we helped the Tala’ea El-Geish Club to agree to reduce the sentence to two months for the player to spend in the sports center where he was training.”

He added: “I was in constant contact with Rafat and he was telling me that he wanted to end the matter in order to play professionally abroad, and I was helping him even though he was going to leave the club I own, and he was treated in the best way and did not spend a day in prison and Modern Future’s procedures were 100 percent correct.”

He added, “I was constantly in contact with Ahmed Refaat and calling him. He was telling me that he wanted to end this matter in order to travel outside Egypt to play professionally. I was helping him with that, even though he was going to leave the club that I own.”

Ahmed Refaat passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, July 6, 2024.

Ahmed Refaat suffered a health crisis during the match against Al Ittihad Alexandria in the league on March 11, which caused his heart muscle to stop before he was given first aid on the field. He lost consciousness for several days and then regained consciousness.

Ahmed Refaat was detained in Zamzam Hospital in Alexandria and remained there until he returned to Cairo on March 25.

Rafat remained in the hospital for several weeks under medical observation and left the hospital on April 11, while continuing treatment and undergoing daily sessions on the pacemaker.

Ahmed Refaat’s last appearance was on MBC Masr 2 on June 23.

The Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports announced on Sunday that it was investigating the circumstances and examining all documents related to the travel of the late player Ahmed Refaat, due to what was recently raised in the media regarding the suspicion of administrative and legal violations that marred the player’s travel outside the country.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, issued a decision to form a committee of specialists from the ministry to carry out the work of examining and reviewing all documents at the Modern Sport Club (formerly Modern Future), the Egyptian Football Association, and the Egyptian Olympic Committee in this regard.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that it will announce the results of the investigations in this regard once the committees have completed their work on all the details and circumstances.