The death of a 16-year-old girl after being immunized with Pfizer’s vaccine is unrelated to the immunizer. According to a note released by the São Paulo State Department of Health, a disease called “Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura” (PPT) was the cause of death.

The death of the young woman is also being investigated by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which is evaluating a possible reaction to the Pfizer vaccine. In a statement released on Thursday (16), Anvisa said it was investigating the case, but already highlighted that there was “no defined causal relationship between this case and the administration of the vaccine” and that “the data received are still preliminary and need to confirm or rule out the causal relationship”. And he stressed that “the benefits of vaccination significantly outweigh its potential risks”.

+ Brazilian Society of Pediatrics defends vaccination in adolescents

“PTT is a rare and serious autoimmune disease, usually without a known cause capable of triggering it, and there is no technical report so far that indicates this situation as a post-vaccination adverse event after the first dose of a vaccine against COVID -19 of messenger RNA, as is the case with Pfizer”, says the note from the secretariat.

According to the secretariat, the analysis was carried out by 70 professionals. “The vaccines in use in the country are safe, but post-vaccination adverse events can happen. Most of the time, they are coincident, with no causal relationship with the vaccination. When they happen, they need to be carefully evaluated”, emphasizes Eder Gatti, an infectious disease specialist who coordinated the investigation.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach