The accused (3rd from right) and the defendant (3rd from left) in the trial for death after dental treatment. (Archive photo) © Marcus Brandt/dpa

A young man with a fear of dentists agrees to be treated only under general anesthesia. But complications arise in the Hamburg practice and the 18-year-old dies. A verdict has now been passed.

Hamburg – A teenager with broken teeth is in terrible pain, but filled with panic he has not wanted to go to the dentist for years. Finally, the family sees only one way out: treatment under general anesthesia in a practice in Hamburg-Altona. But complications arise and the 18-year-old dies. Eight years later, two doctors have to answer to the district court. The judges have now passed a verdict.

The anesthetist was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of one year and six months for bodily harm resulting in death. The dentist, who was also accused, was acquitted. The verdict is not yet final.

“The case is very upsetting,” said presiding judge Matthias Steinmann. The young man had constantly taken strong painkillers. It was only with difficulty that his mother was able to persuade him to visit the defendant’s practice. The defendant was only allowed to take an X-ray and did not allow a more detailed examination. “He had a phobia of dentists,” said Steinmann.

More than eight hours of general anesthesia

The patient rejected the dentist’s suggestions for alternative methods such as treatment under hypnosis. Finally, an appointment was made for general anesthesia, which was to last more than eight hours. “He just wanted to fall asleep, wake up and everything would be fine,” said the judge. But during the appointment, which lasted for hours, he suffered cardiovascular failure. The patient died in hospital shortly afterwards.

The dentist and the anesthetist she called in wanted to help the 18-year-old, Steinmann stressed. In view of the length of the anesthesia for the healthy young man, an expert witness in court said: “You can do it, but you have to be careful.”

But the court is convinced that the anaesthetist, now 67 years old, did not have all the necessary equipment, such as ECG monitoring, for such a long treatment. “He feels superior to these aids,” said Steinmann. The doctor thought he did not need them because of his years of experience. The court does not believe that he was unaware of these standard regulations.

Dentist is not to blame

The judges also criticized the fact that the doctor had not brought along any trained assistants given the length of the treatment. The defendant had not informed the patient and his mother that his equipment was not standard, Steinmann stressed. Otherwise the two would certainly not have consented. The dentist was not to blame. The 46-year-old could have trusted that the anesthetist, who she knew as an experienced colleague, would bring the right equipment.

The young patient was already the father of a two-year-old daughter who, like the 18-year-old’s mother, was a co-plaintiff in the trial. The court judged the defendant’s commitment to a “generous compensation payment” to the child to be positive. In the reasons for the verdict, Steinmann defended the fact that the investigation had taken so long. It was a highly complex matter. It was only possible to deal with it with a large number of medical reports.

Defendants regret death of teenager

At the start of the trial on April 4, the doctors expressed their deep regret at the patient’s death. The anesthetist admitted making mistakes. The dentist believed she had fulfilled her duty of care. Her defense pleaded for acquittal. The prosecution, on the other hand, was convinced that the dentist was guilty of negligent homicide and demanded a fine.

The public prosecutor had demanded a suspended prison sentence of one year and six months for the anesthetist for intentional bodily harm resulting in death. The anesthetist’s defense requested that their client be sentenced to a suspended sentence for negligent homicide.

In his reasoning for the verdict, the presiding judge addressed the dead man’s mother. Her testimony was impressive and completely credible. “You are not broken,” said Steinmann. “You have accepted this fate and decided to carry on living.” Not everyone has this ability. dpa