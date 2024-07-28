The Dagestan Ministry of Internal Affairs commented on the video of the beating of a SVO fighter who died in the police station

The Investigative Committee of Russia for the Republic of Dagestan has launched a preliminary investigation into a video of the beating of a special military operation (SVO) fighter, Akhmed Dzhabrailov, at a police station in Makhachkala. The head of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic, Gayana Gariyeva, made a corresponding statement.

She responded to a publication on the Telegram channel of the chairman of the republican public monitoring commission Shamil Khadulaev, in which he published video recordings from a surveillance camera in the police department of the Sovietsky district of Makhachkala, filmed on July 9. According to Khadulaev, the police officers “willingly or unwillingly, but killed Dzhabrailov in the Sovietsky District Department of Internal Affairs.”

What happened and why – this will be sorted out by the Investigative Committee of the Republic. Based, among other things, on the examinations conducted. (…) I have no answers to the questions of how, by whom, why and for what purpose the video recordings from the surveillance cameras, attached to the investigation materials, were leaked Gayana GarievaHead of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan

Dzhabrailov was in an inadequate state and did not recognize his mother

The 48-year-old SVO member was detained on July 9. Law enforcement officers were called by passersby who said that the man was intoxicated and running around the roof with a knife. For several minutes he found out mother, went up to hug her, but then returned to his previous state. He also perceived his father as a stranger.

The mother said that at the scene, police officers talked to Dzhabrailov for a long time, brought him water, and helped him get up. She also claims that law enforcement officers did not use physical force against her son.

Well, they couldn’t help him. Unfortunately, that happens too. Gayana GarievaHead of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan

Dzhabrailov’s last minutes of life were caught on surveillance camera

The published footage shows the man in serious condition, unable to keep his balance and sliding to the floor. At first, two officers remained in the cell with Dzhabrailov. The sound was not recorded, but it is clear that the police officers were talking to the detainee about something. The police officers tried to give the half-fainting Dzhabrailov water to drink.

At 18:11, one of the officers put his knee on the detainee. He began to resist, and within a few seconds, Akhmed was being held by four police officers. Two of them were kneeling on his back, while the others were beating Dzhabrailov with a stun gun.

By 18:16 Dzhabrailov stopped showing signs of life. It is noted that the ambulance was called at 18:07, judging by the video, the doctors entered the office at 18:21.

“He’s not feeling well, he’s lying on his stomach, his hands behind his back. What kind of idiot do you have to be to put pressure on him with your knees, especially being such a healthy employee?” Shamil Khadulaev commented on the video.