The murder trial against a father who is accused of killing his child continues. (Archive photo) © Georg Köchler/Zoom Tirol/apa/dpa

The sensational case of a father who is said to have killed his mentally handicapped son Leon continues. A verdict could be reached today.

Innsbruck – An expert witness has been heard in the murder trial against a father for the death of his six-year-old son Leon. The expert on DNA traces had examined many objects at the crime scene and the clothing of father and son. On what is expected to be the last day of the trial before the Innsbruck Regional Court, it became clear that only the 39-year-old defendant’s own prints could be found on his wallet and smartphone.

According to the indictment, the suspect, who comes from Germany, is said to have pushed his mentally impaired son into a flooded river while on a walk in the summer of 2022. The body was later found on a sandbank. The man vehemently denies the crime. Rather, he was attacked by an unknown person and beaten unconscious. During these minutes, Leon must have climbed out of the stroller and fallen into the river.

If no new evidence is requested, the eight jurors will have their turn later today. They must decide on the guilt or innocence of the 39-year-old. If the jurors have different opinions, the principle of “in case of doubt, for the accused” applies in the event of a tie. The suspect’s wife testified in court that her husband would never have been capable of murdering his beloved son. dpa