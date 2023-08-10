The crime of an 11-year-old girl assaulted when she was walking to school this Wednesday morning shocked Argentines and led to the suspension of various acts of the electoral campaign for the primaries on Sunday.

Morena Domínguez was approached by two young men on a motorcycle who stole her backpack and beat her. The girl was dizzy and lying on the asphalt. He later died in a nearby hospital due to cardiorespiratory arrest, according to medical sources..

Neighbors denounced that it took 40 minutes for the ambulance to arrive to assist her.

The incident occurred in the town of Lanús, on the southern outskirts of Buenos Aires, whose residents have been denouncing increasing acts of insecurity, a recurring theme in electoral campaigns in Argentina.

The mayor of Lanús, Néstor Grindetti, a pre-candidate for governor of the Buenos Aires province of Juntos por el Cambio (right), as well as his political leader, the presidential pre-candidate Patricia Bullrich, suspended the campaign closing ceremony scheduled for Thursday in that district.

The governor of the province of Buenos Aires, the Peronist Axel Kicillof, a candidate for re-election, also suspended his meeting prior to the elections.

The presidential candidate of the ruling party and Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, canceled an act this Wednesday in the town of Merloon the outskirts of Buenos Aires, amid the commotion over the case.

The mayor of the capital Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who competes in the Juntos por el Cambio primary with Bullrich, also canceled his act.

Families and residents of Lanús mobilized to complain before the district police station, where there were some incidents with police officers who were guarding the building.

A march was called for this Wednesday afternoon in front of the mayor’s office by neighbors who reproach Grindetti for having neglected his duties as mayor.

Grindetti requested a license as mayor of Lanús to assume as president of the Independiente soccer club, while he prioritized his electoral campaign towards the governorship.

For the theft and death of the girl, The police arrested two people this Wednesday, reported the security minister of the province, Sergio Berni..

Insecurity ranks second (38%) in the concerns of Argentines, after inflation (55%), according to a survey by the University of San Andrés on July 28.

The homicide rate in the country was 4.2 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, according to statistics from the Ministry of Security. That rate is one of the lowest in Latin America.

AFP