Death of a four-year-old | What happened to the four-year-old who died in a homicide? Extraordinary murder trials begin in Joensuu

North Karelia On Monday, the trial of one of last year's most shocking murders begins in the district court.

The mother of the four-year-old child is charged with manslaughter and the stepfather with murder. The prosecutor explained the difference in titles by saying that the father's willfulness was greater than the mother's.

What will be essential in the trial will be how they explain what happened and their part in it, as well as what kind of evidence the police have collected against them. The trial will probably be mostly public.

The biological father of the dead child and his assistants are also prosecuting the mother for murder. The police also investigated the matter as a murder for both.

The case came to light when authorities found a 4-year-old child lifeless in an apartment in Joensuu's Rantakylä in June. According to the police, he had many external injuries, such as bruises and burns. The child's mother and stepfather were also in the apartment.

Police has not said what kind of events led to the suspected murder or what the mother and stepfather have told in the interrogations. They have been imprisoned since June.

The preliminary investigation also revealed indications that the child had been treated badly even before the suspected murder.

Several days have been reserved for the trial. A verdict can be expected sometime in the spring.

The case also spawned another investigation, when the Central Criminal Police announced that it had started a preliminary investigation into whether there is reason to suspect the authorities of negligence. The police have not yet said whether they will start an actual preliminary investigation in the matter.

