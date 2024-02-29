Death of a Four-Year-Old | The mother and stepfather were sentenced to prison for the death of the four-year-old

The prosecutor demanded that the father be punished primarily for murder and the mother for manslaughter. The verdict was for aggravated manslaughter.

North Karelia on Thursday, the district court gave a verdict on the death of a four-year-old child.

The child's stepfather Sebastian Simon Daniel Halonen was sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison. The child's mother Muusa Tuulia Katariina Rissanen received a prison sentence of three years and seven months.

However, they were not convicted of intentional homicide.

The stepfather's sentence was for aggravated manslaughter and aggravated assault. In addition, he was guilty of a drug crime and inciting theft.

The mother was convicted of aggravated manslaughter, drug crime and theft.

The prosecutor demanded that the child's father be punished for murder and the mother be punished for manslaughter. In the alternative, they were required to be punished for aggravated assault and aggravated manslaughter instead of intentional homicide.

A four-year-old child died last June in the couple's apartment in Joensuu.

The news is updated.