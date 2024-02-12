Death of a four-year-old | Charge: stepfather caused death of four-year-old with hot water – HS present in court

The defendants participate in the trial remotely.

North Karelia The murder trial of a four-year-old child began in the district court on Monday morning, where the charges for the death of a four-year-old child are read to the child's mother and father.

HS will follow the trial on Monday in this matter.

The treatment started a quarter of an hour late. There are about a dozen journalists and cameramen there.

The accused mother and stepfather are not in the hall. They participate in the proceedings remotely and can be seen in the hall on TV screens.

The stepfather, wearing a black beanie, is sitting in what looks like a classroom, and the mother is in a room with Kuopio written on the back wall. He is sitting in a chair wearing a black hoodie and a mask on his face. The stepfather doesn't cover his face all the time.

The trial began with charges against both of them for drug theft. After them, the processing of murder and manslaughter charges began.

A murder charge according to the case, the stepfather caused the child's death with hot steam or water, which resulted in severe burns to the face and chest, among other things. According to the indictment, he was using a steam mop.

According to the indictment, he also kicked, hit and used other violence against the child. They caused bleeding, bruises and contusions on different sides of the child's body. After this, the child developed a high fever, 39 degrees, and the child was given painkillers, but he was found dead in his room the next morning.

The mother was charged with murder. According to it, he has targeted the child with blows and kicks or other violence. He also left the child in the care of the stepfather, even though he was under the influence of drugs and had previously abused the child and caused him burns.

When he returned home from his errands, the child had a high fever. In this case, he neglected to send the child to care, even if it was necessary. Therefore, he intentionally caused the child's death, the indictment states.

Stepfather denied the charge of murder. According to her assistant, the stepfather did not cause the child's death, did not use a steam mop and did not use violence towards the child.

The mother also denies the charge. His assistant says that the child had injuries, but there is no information about their origin. According to the mother, the man was not under the influence of drugs. She also had an arrangement with her sister about taking care of the child and that the child could have gone there if the stepfather had not been able to take care of the child.

The mother denies that she caused the death. He imagined home care for enough fever.

The news is updated.

Read more: What happened to the four-year-old who died in a homicide? Extraordinary murder trials begin in Joensuu

Read more: The father of the murdered 4-year-old demands that the mother be charged with murder