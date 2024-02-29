Death of a four-year-old | Avi explained: Serious shortcomings in the operation of child protection

According to the Regional Administrative Agency, every social worker responsible for children's affairs must meet every child who is their client personally.

North Karelia there are deficiencies in child protection in the welfare area, which must be corrected immediately, states the Eastern Finland Regional Administration Office in a statement published on Thursday in his decision.

According to the Regional Administrative Agency, child protection social work is not carried out in the welfare region of North Karelia as required by legislation.

The decision does not directly refer to the death of the 4-year-old child who was killed in Joensuu, but the regional administration office took the case on its own initiative in June of last year, five days after the events.

“Meeting the child in person and finding out his opinion is a key part of child protection and the responsibility of the social worker. Even a small child can tell and express his wishes and experiences, which, for the sake of the child's rights and interests and safety, it is necessary to take into account and listen to him in the situation assessment and decision-making,” emphasizes the head of the social care unit Sari Vainikainen In the bulletin of the Regional Administrative Agency of Eastern Finland.

The incident based on the preliminary investigation material, it is known that the child was a client of child protection from February 2023, when the child was urgently placed outside the home.

After the emergency placement, the boy returned home and the family was visited every two weeks by a social worker and, in addition, a worker from family services. They drew attention to the mess in the apartment and the stepfather's possible drug use, but did not notice the child's neglect.

Two days before the child's death, large bruises were noticed on the child's face on the temple and forehead in the kindergarten. The daycare worker tried to call the social worker in charge of the child's affairs, but could not reach her.

When the child protection social worker received the message, according to what he told in the interrogations, he had so many other tasks that were considered more urgent that he did not have time to return to the case of the 4-year-old on the same day.

According to police interrogations, the employee had never met the child himself, but acted on the basis of the information he received from his co-worker.

A couple of days later, on June 8, at 9:30 in the morning, the emergency center received an emergency call and the first aid unit went to the home of a family from Joensuu. The child had died the night before from the injuries he received the day before. 7.-8.6 marked as the deadline.

Vainikainen According to the Regional Administrative Agency, the North Karelia Child Protection Agency has previously given administrative guidance on implementing child protection in accordance with the law and correcting deficiencies that endanger customer safety, but things have not been corrected.

As a result of its investigation, the regional administrative agency has given the management of North Karelia Child Protection to ensure that the children are met personally. In addition, the welfare region of North Karelia must organize adequate training for child protection personnel to recognize violence and other ill-treatment of children.

“A child can show symptoms of abuse in many ways. A social worker must know how to recognize signs of violence and abuse in a child and in his behavior, and use multi-professional expertise as needed,” says Vainikainen.

The Central Criminal Police has also started a preliminary investigation into the activities of social work and child protection.