Death of a conscript | New information about the crash that led to the death of a conscript: The car overturned

October 26, 2023
In the accident that happened in Luumäki on Wednesday, one person died when a Defender SUV driven by a conscript skidded into a ditch and overturned.

Porin On Wednesday, the Defender off-road vehicle driven by the conscript of the brigade derailed in a ditch and overturned in Luumäki, informs the Southeastern Finland police.

One conscript died at the scene of the accident. Three others in the car were injured. The police have not yet started questioning them. In terms of the preliminary investigation, it is precisely their consultation that is important.

Accident happened between Luumäki and Uti at 10 o’clock. The accident happened on a straight stretch of road and the weather conditions were normal.

The police are investigating the causes of the accident.

