A five-year-old boy died in Italy, and his mother and sister were injured in a collision between their car and a sports car, whose occupants are believed to have been participating in a YouTube competition.

The mother and the three-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

The accident occurred in an upscale residential suburb of the Italian capital, Rome, on Wednesday.

According to media reports, a number of young people rented the sports car, in order to record video clips to participate in a competition via YouTube.

The Italian news agency “ANSA” indicated that an investigation had been conducted with the driver regarding the possibility of charging him with causing death through dangerous driving.

Media reports stated that the sports car was driving recklessly and at a very high speed. The police confiscated the occupants’ mobile phones.

Roberto Gualtieri, Mayor of Rome, offered his condolences to the family of the dead child. Politicians in Italy have expressed their anger towards YouTubers who engage in dangerous competitions, and have called for severe penalties.