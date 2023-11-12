A Hamas official said this Sunday that five premature babies and seven patients in critical condition died at Al Shifa hospital. of the Gaza Strip due to the lack of electricity.

“We fear that the number of victims will increase in the morning,” said Yusef Abu Rish, deputy health minister of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

And hundreds of Palestinians, including 36 incubator babies, are exhausting their chances of survival in the only two hospitals that continue to operate in the north of the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli Army besieges these medical centers, which are running out of blood, water, electricity and food.

“All hospitals in Gaza and the north (of the Strip) are out of service, except for Al Shifa and Indonesian,” said Dr. Mohamed Zaqout, general director of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, at a press conference. Palestinian enclave.

(Read also: Pressure grows on Israel to protect the civilian population in the Gaza Strip)

According to Zaqout, which is part of the Ministry of Health of the Strip, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, the Al Shifa Intensive Care Unit, the most important medical center in the Strip and located in Gaza City, as well as the surrounding area of the Indonesian Hospital, located in Bait Lahia, very close to the northern border of the enclave, have been under Israeli fire.



In Al Shifa alone there are around 2,500 people, including medical personnel, patients – including around 650 wounded and 36 babies in incubators – and refugees, explained Zaqout, who fears for the lives of patients who need to be connected to machines, such as cancer patients, or those suffering from heart or kidney conditions.

People in front of the emergency room of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. See also "Zayed Sustainability" .. the UAE celebrates the pioneers of the future at "Expo 2020"

“What is happening in the hospitals (in Gaza) is a catastrophe: twelve patients died in Al Shifa hospital due to lack of electricity and medical products, including newborns,” denounced the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA). , which governs small areas of the occupied West Bank.

A total of 23 of the 35 hospitals throughout the Strip have completely collapsed, while doctors must perform operations without anesthesia, he added.

(Read on: Israel accepts four-hour-a-day ‘military pauses’ in northern Gaza, US says)

In Al Shifa “the wounded, sick and medical personnel have nothing to eat”, while Israeli forces “bomb water wells and oxygen stations, and blood reserves can no longer be used due to the power outage” that prevented its cooling, explained the ANP ministry.

Richard Hecht, a spokesman for the Israeli Army, said this Sunday that, “aware of the hospital’s power situation” and the condition of the 36 babies in the incubators, The troops carried 300 liters of fuel to the gates of Al Shifa.



“If they take the fuel, they can give them the time and energy they need… Sadly, so far they haven’t taken the fuel. It could be Hamas preventing them from doing so, that’s what we assume is happening,” he added.

A Palestinian child drinks water as they evacuate in the southern Gaza Strip. See also Tremor in Ecuador: strong earthquake of 6.0 was recorded this Thursday

Without a sip of water or a flash of electric light, two children’s hospitals in Gaza City, Al Nasr and Al Rantisi, collapsed on Saturday, leaving dozens of children without medical care, including five in intensive care, Zaqout says.

“Children are at risk of death due to the forced evacuation of hospitals,” he stressed, reporting that the private Mahdi maternity hospital in Gaza City was attacked last night and two doctors were killed.

.@QUIEN you have managed to get in touch with health professionals at the Al-Shifa hospital in #Loop. The situation is dire and perilous. It’s been 3 days without electricity, without water and with very poor internet which has severely impacted our ability to provide essential… — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 12, 2023

Israel’s air, ground and naval forces have kept the Gaza Strip under fire since October 7, when the war against Hamas broke out after a massive attack by the Islamic group in southern Israel that left some 1,200 dead and 240 kidnapped.

(Continue reading: ‘You cannot reoccupy the Gaza Strip’: Antony Blinken’s warning to Israel)

Since then, the impoverished Palestinian enclave has accumulated more than 11,100 deaths, 28,200 injured, 3,000 missing and more than 1.5 million displaced people – more than two thirds of the total population – who live in overcrowded conditions and amid a shortage of food. drinking water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.Israel has justified attacks on hospitals or ambulances by ensuring that Hamas uses these structures to operate.

EFE AND AFP