A.In the beginning it seemed like a mystery. In spring 2020, when the virus first raged in Europe, Greece of all places showed a low death rate. A country whose health system has been on the verge of collapse for years. Scientists from Tel Aviv University quickly found out that significantly fewer old people live in nursing homes there than in most of the rest of Europe. The researchers sounded the alarm in early summer. “Much fewer would have died if they had lived at home,” said Israeli scientist Neil Gandal. A statement that has long been proven by further studies.

Dying in the homes hits Germany particularly hard. Not only do many old people live in this country, they are obviously also particularly poorly protected. But why are other countries doing better – and what exactly is going wrong in Germany?